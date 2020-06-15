All apartments in Missoula
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

524 SW Higgins Avenue

524 SW Higgins Ave · (406) 728-2332
Location

524 SW Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
Lewis and Clark

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 524 SW Higgins Avenue · Avail. Jul 30

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
524 SW Higgins Avenue Available 07/30/20 Large Three Bedroom Two Bath Home! - This large three bedroom, two bathroom house is very spacious and is located close to restaurants, shopping, the Kim William Trail and is more on the South West part of town. It offers a double car garage, dishwasher, air conditioning, and washer/dryer hookups.

Garbage and sewer are included in the rent. All other utilities are to be covered by the tenant.

Pets are not accepted at this rental and ADEA does not allow smoking in any unit.

** Please contact our office directly for showings. phone: (406) 728-2332, Website: www.adeapm.com **

** All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke. ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent. All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated. We strive to have accurate photos of our units but please note that the photos may be different than the actual unit. **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2367144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 SW Higgins Avenue have any available units?
524 SW Higgins Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 SW Higgins Avenue have?
Some of 524 SW Higgins Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 SW Higgins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
524 SW Higgins Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 SW Higgins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 524 SW Higgins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 524 SW Higgins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 524 SW Higgins Avenue does offer parking.
Does 524 SW Higgins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 SW Higgins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 SW Higgins Avenue have a pool?
No, 524 SW Higgins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 524 SW Higgins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 524 SW Higgins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 524 SW Higgins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 SW Higgins Avenue has units with dishwashers.
