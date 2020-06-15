Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

524 SW Higgins Avenue Available 07/30/20 Large Three Bedroom Two Bath Home! - This large three bedroom, two bathroom house is very spacious and is located close to restaurants, shopping, the Kim William Trail and is more on the South West part of town. It offers a double car garage, dishwasher, air conditioning, and washer/dryer hookups.



Garbage and sewer are included in the rent. All other utilities are to be covered by the tenant.



Pets are not accepted at this rental and ADEA does not allow smoking in any unit.



** Please contact our office directly for showings. phone: (406) 728-2332, Website: www.adeapm.com **



** All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke. ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent. All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated. We strive to have accurate photos of our units but please note that the photos may be different than the actual unit. **



No Pets Allowed



