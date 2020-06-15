Amenities

Pet Friendly Home In Pleasant View!

4039 Yorkshire Place Missoula, MT 59808



Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2



Monthly Rent: $1895.00 Security Deposit: $2000.00



Utilities Paid by Tenant: Gas, Electric, Water and Trash

Monthly Utility Fee: $35.00 (Trash)

Utilities Paid by Owner: Sewer

Heating Source: Gas Forced Air

Parking: Double Attached Garage

Pets: Your pet may be considered for approval based on breed, age and size with additional rent and deposit.



Initial Lease Length: 12 Months



Nicely maintained 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pleasant View. This home features a covered front porch, attached double car garage, with bench and built-in shelving. There is a spacious back patio with a power awning, fenced yard with fruit trees and raspberries. Sprinkler system. The front entry leads to the formal living room. Open kitchen plan with dining and family room, Pergo flooring, arched doorways, and sliding glass door that leads to the patio and fenced back yard. The kitchen offers a dishwasher, gas stove and side by side fridge. Laundry hook-up just off the kitchen. 1 bedroom on the main floor, 2 bedrooms upstairs, and a full bath on each floor.



Pets may be considered on approval based on breed and age with additional rent and security deposit.



