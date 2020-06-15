All apartments in Missoula
4039 Yorkshire Place

4039 Yorkshire Place
Location

4039 Yorkshire Place, Missoula, MT 59808

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4039 Yorkshire Place · Avail. Jul 9

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1655 sqft

Amenities

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4039 Yorkshire Place Available 07/09/20 Pet Friendly Home In Pleasant View! - Pleasant View Home near the Park
4039 Yorkshire Place Missoula, MT 59808

Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2

Monthly Rent: $1895.00 Security Deposit: $2000.00

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Gas, Electric, Water and Trash
Monthly Utility Fee: $35.00 (Trash)
Utilities Paid by Owner: Sewer
Heating Source: Gas Forced Air
Parking: Double Attached Garage
Pets: Your pet may be considered for approval based on breed, age and size with additional rent and deposit.

Initial Lease Length: 12 Months

Nicely maintained 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pleasant View. This home features a covered front porch, attached double car garage, with bench and built-in shelving. There is a spacious back patio with a power awning, fenced yard with fruit trees and raspberries. Sprinkler system. The front entry leads to the formal living room. Open kitchen plan with dining and family room, Pergo flooring, arched doorways, and sliding glass door that leads to the patio and fenced back yard. The kitchen offers a dishwasher, gas stove and side by side fridge. Laundry hook-up just off the kitchen. 1 bedroom on the main floor, 2 bedrooms upstairs, and a full bath on each floor.

Pets may be considered on approval based on breed and age with additional rent and security deposit.

(RLNE3903495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

