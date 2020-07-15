Amenities

3222 Park Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home features over 1,100 sq ft of living space and is located in the Lewis and Clark area. This home offers hardwood floors, dishwasher, disposal, carport and a full unfinished basement. This home has nice yard and will accept one small dog 35 pounds or less.



Utilities Included: Garbage & Sewer. Tenant(s) are responsible for all other utilities.



All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke. ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent. All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated.



