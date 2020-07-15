All apartments in Missoula
Find more places like 3222 Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Missoula, MT
/
3222 Park Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3222 Park Street

3222 Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Missoula
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

3222 Park Street, Missoula, MT 59801
Lewis and Clark

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3222 Park Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home features over 1,100 sq ft of living space and is located in the Lewis and Clark area. This home offers hardwood floors, dishwasher, disposal, carport and a full unfinished basement. This home has nice yard and will accept one small dog 35 pounds or less.

Utilities Included: Garbage & Sewer. Tenant(s) are responsible for all other utilities.

** Please contact our office directly for showings. phone: (406) 728-2332, Website: www.adeapm.com **

** All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke. ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent. All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated. We strive to have accurate photos of our units but please note that the photos may be different than the actual unit. **

(RLNE2096341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Park Street have any available units?
3222 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missoula, MT.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Park Street have?
Some of 3222 Park Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 3222 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 3222 Park Street offers parking.
Does 3222 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Park Street have a pool?
No, 3222 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 3222 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Park Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Missoula 3 BedroomsMissoula Apartments with Balconies
Missoula Apartments with GaragesMissoula Apartments with Parking
Missoula Pet Friendly Places