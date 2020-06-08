2780 Flynn Ln

Amenities

# AVAILABLE on August 1st (negotiable), start accepting application NOW.



No smoking.

Sorry, firm on no pets policy.

Pleasant View House for Rent located in the Hellgate Elementary School District.



4 Bedroom (BED, BR), 2.5 Bathroom (Bath, BA)



Monthly Rent: $1895.00 Security Deposit: $ 1895.00

Available Date: August 1st, 2020

Lease Length: 1 Year

Application Fee: $30.00 (per family)



Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water, Gas, Electricity and $50.00 for trash and sewer (not included in the rent).

Heating Source: Gas

Parking: Garage



5800 Sq Ft Lot, 4 bedrooms (can be used as 3 bedrooms plus a big office / craft space), 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage with beautiful mountain views from the living room and kitchen.



This spacious 2 story modern home features nice upgrades and includes bamboo floors in the living and dining area. Underground sprinklers in the front and maintenance free dryscape landscaping in the backyard as well as a covered stamped concrete patio.



5 mins walk to Hellgate Elementary school or 1 min to drive there. 3 mins drive to Super Wal-mart and North Reserve shopping. 10 mins drive to University of Montana (U area or U of M). Very nice neighborhood and kids friendly.



Washer and dryer hookups.