All apartments in Missoula
Find more places like 2780 Flynn Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Missoula, MT
/
2780 Flynn Ln
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

2780 Flynn Ln

2780 Flynn Lane · (406) 244-0272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Missoula
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2780 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT 59808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
# AVAILABLE on August 1st (negotiable), start accepting application NOW.

No smoking.
Sorry, firm on no pets policy.
Pleasant View House for Rent located in the Hellgate Elementary School District.

4 Bedroom (BED, BR), 2.5 Bathroom (Bath, BA)

Monthly Rent: $1895.00 Security Deposit: $ 1895.00
Available Date: August 1st, 2020
Lease Length: 1 Year
Application Fee: $30.00 (per family)

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water, Gas, Electricity and $50.00 for trash and sewer (not included in the rent).
Heating Source: Gas
Parking: Garage

5800 Sq Ft Lot, 4 bedrooms (can be used as 3 bedrooms plus a big office / craft space), 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage with beautiful mountain views from the living room and kitchen.

This spacious 2 story modern home features nice upgrades and includes bamboo floors in the living and dining area. Underground sprinklers in the front and maintenance free dryscape landscaping in the backyard as well as a covered stamped concrete patio.

5 mins walk to Hellgate Elementary school or 1 min to drive there. 3 mins drive to Super Wal-mart and North Reserve shopping. 10 mins drive to University of Montana (U area or U of M). Very nice neighborhood and kids friendly.

Washer and dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2780 Flynn Ln have any available units?
2780 Flynn Ln has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 2780 Flynn Ln have?
Some of 2780 Flynn Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2780 Flynn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2780 Flynn Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 Flynn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2780 Flynn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 2780 Flynn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2780 Flynn Ln does offer parking.
Does 2780 Flynn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2780 Flynn Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 Flynn Ln have a pool?
No, 2780 Flynn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2780 Flynn Ln have accessible units?
No, 2780 Flynn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2780 Flynn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2780 Flynn Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2780 Flynn Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Missoula 2 BedroomsMissoula Apartments with Balcony
Missoula Apartments with GarageMissoula Apartments with Parking
Missoula Apartments with Washer-Dryer
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity