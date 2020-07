Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious townhouse for rent! This newer townhouse features a fenced in yard, attached garage and new appliances. Open concept living room and kitchen. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. Tenant pays gas, electric and garbage! One dog okay with additional deposit! Available 8/6 Call Legacy Properties at 406.577.1470 for more information!