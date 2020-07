Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

893 Forestglen Dr Unit G Available 08/13/20 Partially Furnished 3 bed/2 bath condo! - Conveniently located in a desired neighborhood - near schools, parks and shopping. This condo has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. This comes partially furnished with a washer and dryer set included! Water, sewer and trash included in rent. One car garage. Sorry, no pets allowed. One year lease. Apply now!



Website: www.bozemanrental.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5915916)