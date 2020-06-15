Amenities

711 South 16th Ave Available 06/22/20 Charming 1 bedroom apartment close to MSU - Charming and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the top floor of a historic craftsman house. Nice size closets and additional storage areas, historic features throughout, lovely kitchen with retro style appliances, great views. Access to shared back yard, no washer/dryer or hookups, Water and Sewer included, no smoking, strictly no pets.



***Please Do not disturb Tenants!!***



www.alliancepropmgmt.com

Equal Opportunity Housing



**Showings by appointment only, call Alliance Property Management 406-585-0880**



No Pets Allowed



