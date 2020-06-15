All apartments in Bozeman
Find more places like 711 South 16th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bozeman, MT
/
711 South 16th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

711 South 16th Ave

711 S 16th Ave · (406) 585-0880 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bozeman
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

711 S 16th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 711 South 16th Ave · Avail. Jun 22

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
711 South 16th Ave Available 06/22/20 Charming 1 bedroom apartment close to MSU - Charming and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the top floor of a historic craftsman house. Nice size closets and additional storage areas, historic features throughout, lovely kitchen with retro style appliances, great views. Access to shared back yard, no washer/dryer or hookups, Water and Sewer included, no smoking, strictly no pets.

***Please Do not disturb Tenants!!***

www.alliancepropmgmt.com
Equal Opportunity Housing

**Showings by appointment only, call Alliance Property Management 406-585-0880**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3996832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 South 16th Ave have any available units?
711 South 16th Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 711 South 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
711 South 16th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 South 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 711 South 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 711 South 16th Ave offer parking?
No, 711 South 16th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 711 South 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 South 16th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 South 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 711 South 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 711 South 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 711 South 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 711 South 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 South 16th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 South 16th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 South 16th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 711 South 16th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street
Bozeman, MT 59718

Similar Pages

Bozeman 2 BedroomsBozeman Apartments with Garage
Bozeman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBozeman Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bozeman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Four Corners, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity