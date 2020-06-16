509 Cutting St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Available 08/15/20 1970s Split-Level Home - Property Id: 117196



This 1970s split-level home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open kitchen, living, and dining room area upstairs. Downstairs there are two bedrooms, a large recreation room, one bathroom, laundry and storage rooms. It also has a 2-car garage with lots of storage, a porch overlooking the large fenced backyard, and a large laundry room with more storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117196

Property Id 117196



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5739881)