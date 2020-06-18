All apartments in Bozeman
Find more places like 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bozeman, MT
/
4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B

4489 Alexander Street · (406) 581-3301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bozeman
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4489 Alexander Street, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished Studio Apartment - Valley West - Property Id: 244899

508 square foot studio apartment with vaulted ceiling in centrally located Valley West subdivision with a park only a half-block away. Rental comes furnished with a queen bed, couch, chair, trunk/coffee table, dining table and chair, and artwork. The kitchen is also fully stocked with microwave, toaster, Keurig coffee maker, pots and pans, cooking utensils, and dishes.

Rent is $1,100 per month plus $100 per month for utilities (Utilities included are gas, electric, water, sanitary, garbage, recycling, and HOA dues) for a total of $1,200 per month. Telephone, internet, and/or cable will be at the Tenant's discretion and responsibility to pay.

1 year lease term. $1,200 deposit and first month's rent required up front. No pets or smoking allowed.

S&S Property Management, licensed Property Managers in the State of Montana.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244899
Property Id 244899

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5647130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B have any available units?
4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B have?
Some of 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B currently offering any rent specials?
4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B pet-friendly?
No, 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B offer parking?
No, 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B does not offer parking.
Does 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B have a pool?
No, 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B does not have a pool.
Does 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B have accessible units?
No, 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B does not have accessible units.
Does 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B has units with dishwashers.
Does 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street
Bozeman, MT 59718

Similar Pages

Bozeman 2 BedroomsBozeman Apartments with Garage
Bozeman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBozeman Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bozeman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Four Corners, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity