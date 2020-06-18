4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B

Amenities
Furnished Studio Apartment - Valley West - Property Id: 244899
508 square foot studio apartment with vaulted ceiling in centrally located Valley West subdivision with a park only a half-block away. Rental comes furnished with a queen bed, couch, chair, trunk/coffee table, dining table and chair, and artwork. The kitchen is also fully stocked with microwave, toaster, Keurig coffee maker, pots and pans, cooking utensils, and dishes.
Rent is $1,100 per month plus $100 per month for utilities (Utilities included are gas, electric, water, sanitary, garbage, recycling, and HOA dues) for a total of $1,200 per month. Telephone, internet, and/or cable will be at the Tenant's discretion and responsibility to pay.
1 year lease term. $1,200 deposit and first month's rent required up front. No pets or smoking allowed.
S&S Property Management, licensed Property Managers in the State of Montana.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244899
Property Id 244899
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5647130)