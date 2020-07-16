All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

417 South 11th Ave

417 South 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

417 South 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
417 South 11th Ave Available 08/07/20 *** 3 bed, 1 bath house near MSU *** - This is a very Cute house on 11th Street with Too many amenities to list!
Here are the highlights:

- Very nice house Right on Edge of MSU
- One level house
- 1000 Square feet but feels even larger!
- Washer / Dryer hookups
- 3 Bedrooms. 3rd bedroom can be used as a Bonus room.
- 1 Bathroom
- 2 car garage
- NO PETS
- NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Apply on-line at www.PropertyPartnersMT.com/Rental-Listings/

Call 4O6-587-9OO4 for appointment.

Property Partners of Montana
www.PropertyPartnersMT.com
Licensed Property Management
2245 West Koch, Ste B
Bozeman, MT 59718

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 South 11th Ave have any available units?
417 South 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
Is 417 South 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
417 South 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 South 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 417 South 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 417 South 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 417 South 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 417 South 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 South 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 South 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 417 South 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 417 South 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 417 South 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 417 South 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 South 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 South 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 South 11th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
