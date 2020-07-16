Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

417 South 11th Ave Available 08/07/20 *** 3 bed, 1 bath house near MSU *** - This is a very Cute house on 11th Street with Too many amenities to list!

Here are the highlights:



- Very nice house Right on Edge of MSU

- One level house

- 1000 Square feet but feels even larger!

- Washer / Dryer hookups

- 3 Bedrooms. 3rd bedroom can be used as a Bonus room.

- 1 Bathroom

- 2 car garage

- NO PETS

- NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS.



Apply on-line at www.PropertyPartnersMT.com/Rental-Listings/



Call 4O6-587-9OO4 for appointment.



Property Partners of Montana

www.PropertyPartnersMT.com

Licensed Property Management

2245 West Koch, Ste B

Bozeman, MT 59718



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028743)