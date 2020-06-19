All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

412 Golden Valley

412 Golden Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Golden Valley Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Loads of space! Two car garage with openers! In-unit laundry! Fenced Yard!! Tons of parking space! Large bedrooms with closets. NEW carpet, FRESH paint and MODERN lighting! This place has it all. You don't have to stuff yourself into a tiny room or cramp-up in a condo. Relax! Spread out. Set-up a workbench in the garage. Gather around a real table. Four official bedrooms and an office. Two living areas, one up, one down. Lots of light, too. AND hot water heat, which is so much better than forced air. You won't be disappointed in this home! Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Golden Valley have any available units?
412 Golden Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
What amenities does 412 Golden Valley have?
Some of 412 Golden Valley's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Golden Valley currently offering any rent specials?
412 Golden Valley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Golden Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Golden Valley is pet friendly.
Does 412 Golden Valley offer parking?
Yes, 412 Golden Valley does offer parking.
Does 412 Golden Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Golden Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Golden Valley have a pool?
No, 412 Golden Valley does not have a pool.
Does 412 Golden Valley have accessible units?
No, 412 Golden Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Golden Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Golden Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Golden Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Golden Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
