412 Golden Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Loads of space! Two car garage with openers! In-unit laundry! Fenced Yard!! Tons of parking space! Large bedrooms with closets. NEW carpet, FRESH paint and MODERN lighting! This place has it all. You don't have to stuff yourself into a tiny room or cramp-up in a condo. Relax! Spread out. Set-up a workbench in the garage. Gather around a real table. Four official bedrooms and an office. Two living areas, one up, one down. Lots of light, too. AND hot water heat, which is so much better than forced air. You won't be disappointed in this home! Pets negotiable.