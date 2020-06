Amenities

410 Flathead Ave Available 06/25/20 Spacious Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Must See! - This beautiful home was recently remodel with a modern feel. The living space has ample natural light and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has amazing counters and white cabinets for a clean and fresh feel with stainless steel appliances. All the bedrooms are upstairs with a landing the overlooks the livingroom. The master bedroom has more room than you will even know what to do with it and amazing master bathroom. Two other bedrooms are located off the landing with a bathroom to the side of it. There is nook off the kitchen and back door great for a small home office space. There is a 1/2 bath down stairs for guests to use with out invading your personal space. A two car garage give plenty of space to park and store belongings and the drive way is plenty long to allow for larger vehicles. The back yard is fenced in with a deck large enough to have a patio table and still have extra room. Dogs are negotiable with excellent references and additional deposit. Call or email today to schedule your showing. Available on or before June 30.



(RLNE5840861)