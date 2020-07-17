All apartments in Bozeman
395 Stone Fly Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

395 Stone Fly Dr

395 Stone Fly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

395 Stone Fly Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
bbq/grill
395 Stone Fly Dr Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom House with Fenced Yard! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath home on a corner lot has a great layout and convenient location – great access into Bozeman and Four Corners! Enjoy being walking distance from parks and Ferguson Farm which features restaurants and a market with breweries, shopping, and spas! Home features a functional layout, open floor plan, washer/dryer hook-ups, two car garage and large windows with lots of natural light! Nice fenced in yard with a large deck and fire pit makes for great BBQ-ing and entertaining. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. One mature, well behaved dog, 60lbs and under is allowed with an extra deposit & pet rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5869713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Stone Fly Dr have any available units?
395 Stone Fly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
What amenities does 395 Stone Fly Dr have?
Some of 395 Stone Fly Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Stone Fly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
395 Stone Fly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Stone Fly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 Stone Fly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 395 Stone Fly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 395 Stone Fly Dr offers parking.
Does 395 Stone Fly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Stone Fly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Stone Fly Dr have a pool?
No, 395 Stone Fly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 395 Stone Fly Dr have accessible units?
No, 395 Stone Fly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Stone Fly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Stone Fly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Stone Fly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 Stone Fly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
