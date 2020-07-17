Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

395 Stone Fly Dr Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom House with Fenced Yard! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath home on a corner lot has a great layout and convenient location – great access into Bozeman and Four Corners! Enjoy being walking distance from parks and Ferguson Farm which features restaurants and a market with breweries, shopping, and spas! Home features a functional layout, open floor plan, washer/dryer hook-ups, two car garage and large windows with lots of natural light! Nice fenced in yard with a large deck and fire pit makes for great BBQ-ing and entertaining. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. One mature, well behaved dog, 60lbs and under is allowed with an extra deposit & pet rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5869713)