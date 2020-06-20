All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3697 Laduke St

3697 Laduke Avenue · (406) 577-1477
Location

3697 Laduke Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
3BR/2.5BA condo. This property is located across the street from the Gallatin County Regional Park. Gorgeous views of the Bridgers that will remain! Finishes are top notch and beautiful.

Amenities: washer/dryer included, stainless steel appliances, slab granite countertop in kitchen, maple hardwood floors, double car attached garage, master has a private bath w/ tiled walk-in shower and double sink vanity, walk-in closet.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawncare (underground sprinkler system), snow removal. One year lease.

No smoking and no pets. Sorry, no exceptions.

Pro-rated rent and security deposit, equal to one month rent, is due at signing.

This property is being offered by Platinum Property Management. Please contact our office M-F 8-5 to schedule a showing. The unit is currently occupied, so a 24-hour notice is required.

Applications can be submitted online by going to www.platinumbozeman.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3697 Laduke St have any available units?
3697 Laduke St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3697 Laduke St have?
Some of 3697 Laduke St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3697 Laduke St currently offering any rent specials?
3697 Laduke St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3697 Laduke St pet-friendly?
No, 3697 Laduke St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 3697 Laduke St offer parking?
Yes, 3697 Laduke St does offer parking.
Does 3697 Laduke St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3697 Laduke St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3697 Laduke St have a pool?
No, 3697 Laduke St does not have a pool.
Does 3697 Laduke St have accessible units?
No, 3697 Laduke St does not have accessible units.
Does 3697 Laduke St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3697 Laduke St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3697 Laduke St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3697 Laduke St does not have units with air conditioning.
