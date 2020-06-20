3697 Laduke St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3BR/2.5BA condo. This property is located across the street from the Gallatin County Regional Park. Gorgeous views of the Bridgers that will remain! Finishes are top notch and beautiful.



Amenities: washer/dryer included, stainless steel appliances, slab granite countertop in kitchen, maple hardwood floors, double car attached garage, master has a private bath w/ tiled walk-in shower and double sink vanity, walk-in closet.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawncare (underground sprinkler system), snow removal. One year lease.



No smoking and no pets. Sorry, no exceptions.



Pro-rated rent and security deposit, equal to one month rent, is due at signing.



This property is being offered by Platinum Property Management. Please contact our office M-F 8-5 to schedule a showing. The unit is currently occupied, so a 24-hour notice is required.



Applications can be submitted online by going to www.platinumbozeman.com