Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

3374 North 27th Avenue - 104

3374 North 27th Avenue · (406) 585-1775
Location

3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3374 North 27th Avenue - 104 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast:

• Expansive Bedroom Closets
• Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen
• Custom Cabinetry
• Quartz Countertops
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• LVT Wood-Tone Flooring
• Washer/Dryer
• Exterior Storage Closet
• Prodigious Covered Patio/Deck
• Washer/Dryer in each Unit
• Air Conditioning located in the living room, dining and kitchen area
• Appealing Soft Contemporary Design
• Expansive Mountain Views
• Largest patio square footage

Kitchen – Ebony Cabinets/ White Quartz Countertops
Bathroom – Light Arctic Grey (White) Cabinets/ Mid Grey Quartz Countertops

Luxury Urban Living | Bozeman's Newest Apartment Community
3266 N. 27th Ave. Bozeman, MT 59718 | Leasing Office
Beautifully Appointed, Creekside offers a relaxing setting with a sense of community. Oversized windows in the living areas and bedrooms afford breathtaking panoramic views of the Bridger Mountain Range and Spanish Peaks.

These pet friendly, deluxe apartments are constructed with the highest quality, care and attention to detail. Residences include exceptional LVT wood tone flooring, beautifully designed cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, advanced sound suppression systems, and large storage closets for every apartment, as well as additional on site mini storage buildings available for rent. Penthouse apartments feature 10 foot high ceilings, with contemporary brushed steel ceiling fans, and fantastic mountain views.

Our rich outdoor landscaping includes several entertainment/BBQ areas, a dog agility course, park settings, and a natural creek, alongside the integrated hiking trail, which connects to the Bozeman Trail System. Our community also features bike stations and a dog spa with self service wash stations, two fully equipped gyms with Life Fitness exercise equipment.

Creekside is just a few minutes from Downtown Bozeman, where visitors and locals alike are amazed by the sheer number of incredible dining options, from classic casual eateries, to upscale restaurants with in-house mixologists and chefs from around the world. Located a convenient 10 minutes from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, travel while living at Creekside is made easy.

The Gallatin Valley delivers an exceptional lifestyle, offering great outdoor adventures, music, entertainment and more.

-Creekside offers lighting fast fiber optic high speed wireless internet service at 300 Mbps.

Free Amenities For All Creekside Residents:

• Fully Equipped Gym With Life Fitness Exercise Equipment –Highest Commercial Quality
• Convenient Storage Closets For Every Unit
• BBQ/Picnic Area in Courtyard of Each Building
• Bicycle Service Station by Entry to City Trail System
• Streamline Free Bus Stop a Block Away
• Dog Agility Course (Play Area)
• Enclosed Dog Spa: Phase 2 (Pet Friendly Community)
• Extensive landscaping
• Pet Friendly

Please take a look at the website

www.CreeksideMT.net

Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour

https://poly.google.com/view/aXhoKGFQ5OX

(RLNE5027238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

