Bozeman, MT
3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35

3345 North 27th Avenue · (406) 585-0880 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3345 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3345 N. 27th Ave Ste 35 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3345 N. 27th Ave Ste 35 Available 07/06/20 Charming & Pet Friendly, 2 Bedroom Condo Near Costco! - Charming and quiet 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo behind Costco, open living and kitchen area with granite breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, stack-able washer/dyer, master suite with vaulted ceilings and attached private balcony and spacious closets. Bamboo flooring throughout living and dining area. No shared walls! No smoking, one dog OR cat under 45lbs allowed with additional security deposit. Water & sewer included.

www.alliancepropmgmt.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

**Showings by appointment only, call Alliance Property Management 406-585-0880**

(RLNE1864253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 have any available units?
3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 have?
Some of 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 currently offering any rent specials?
3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 is pet friendly.
Does 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 offer parking?
No, 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 does not offer parking.
Does 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 have a pool?
No, 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 does not have a pool.
Does 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 have accessible units?
No, 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
