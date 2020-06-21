3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35

Amenities

3345 N. 27th Ave Ste 35 Available 07/06/20 Charming & Pet Friendly, 2 Bedroom Condo Near Costco! - Charming and quiet 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo behind Costco, open living and kitchen area with granite breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, stack-able washer/dyer, master suite with vaulted ceilings and attached private balcony and spacious closets. Bamboo flooring throughout living and dining area. No shared walls! No smoking, one dog OR cat under 45lbs allowed with additional security deposit. Water & sewer included.



