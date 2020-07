Amenities

329 North 16th Ave. Available 08/03/20 329 North 16th Avenue - 2 bed 2 bath property just minutes away from the Montana State campus and historic downtown Bozeman. There is also a spacious living area upstairs and deck located off the kitchen and dining area. Laundry room on site. There is a required PDLW that is and additional $15/month. Owner pays for water and sewer. No smoking and no pets (this includes all caged animals and fish)



No Pets Allowed



