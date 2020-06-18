2717 West Villard.

Amenities
*** Very Cute House - 3Bed 2Bath *** - This is a very Cute house on Villard with vinyl flooring.
Here are the highlights:
- Beautiful house with open floor plan
- One level house
- Backs up to open space.
- 1350 Square feet but feels even larger!
- Washer / Dryer hookups
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- 2 car garage
- No Pets
- NO SMOKING
For more information or to apply, see us at
www.PropertyPartnersMT.com/rental-listings/
Call 4O6-587-9OO4 for appointment.
Property Partners of Montana
Licensed property management
2245 West Koch St.
Suite B
Bozeman, MT 59718
www.PropertyPartnersMT.com
(RLNE2304728)