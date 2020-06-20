2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Condo across the park from Chief Joseph Middle School!



This stunning home will blow you away with it's stunning views and beautiful finishes. Walking in the front door, you will find yourself in the home's great room. The kitchen to the right has beautiful appliances including a wonderful gas range, solid surface countertops. With plenty of natural light and tall ceilings, this home feels spacious and bright. A gas fireplace in the living room creates a wonderful cozy feel for those chilly fall days!



Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms and two full baths along with a bonus space and a gorgeous balcony for watching the sunset (yes, it does face west!). The master bedroom has plenty of space complete with a walk in closet and gorgeous tiled shower.



Washer/Dryer are provided. Home has a single car attached garage.



Honeycomb, top down blinds are installed, so you can enjoy privacy without sacrificing your view.



Lease term is one year and will renew annually thereafter. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Tenant is responsible for gas/electric/trash. Lawn care, snow removal, water, and sewer are provided.



Absolutely no smoking. No pets.



