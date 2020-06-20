All apartments in Bozeman
2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1

2580 Milkhouse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2580 Milkhouse Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Condo across the park from Chief Joseph Middle School!

This stunning home will blow you away with it's stunning views and beautiful finishes. Walking in the front door, you will find yourself in the home's great room. The kitchen to the right has beautiful appliances including a wonderful gas range, solid surface countertops. With plenty of natural light and tall ceilings, this home feels spacious and bright. A gas fireplace in the living room creates a wonderful cozy feel for those chilly fall days!

Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms and two full baths along with a bonus space and a gorgeous balcony for watching the sunset (yes, it does face west!). The master bedroom has plenty of space complete with a walk in closet and gorgeous tiled shower.

Washer/Dryer are provided. Home has a single car attached garage.

Honeycomb, top down blinds are installed, so you can enjoy privacy without sacrificing your view.

Lease term is one year and will renew annually thereafter. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Tenant is responsible for gas/electric/trash. Lawn care, snow removal, water, and sewer are provided.

Absolutely no smoking. No pets.

This property is proudly offered by Platinum Property Management. Please call our office today to schedule a showing.

Applications can be found online at platinumbozeman.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
What amenities does 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
