Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2220 Sourdough Rd

2220 Sourdough Road · (406) 586-2226
Location

2220 Sourdough Road, Bozeman, MT 59715

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 Sourdough Rd · Avail. Aug 5

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2220 Sourdough Rd Available 08/05/20 2220 Sourdough Road - 4 bed, 2 bath, unit minutes to MSU. The large living room features a gas fireplace. Master bedroom has a private bath with large walk-in closet. There are three large additional bedrooms, two of them have walk-in closets. This unit also has a 3 car garage for parking or storage. There is a required PDLW that is and additional $15/month. Water, sewer & lawn care are paid, Washer & Dryer in unit, No Smoking and No Pets (this includes all caged animals and fish).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Sourdough Rd have any available units?
2220 Sourdough Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2220 Sourdough Rd have?
Some of 2220 Sourdough Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Sourdough Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Sourdough Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Sourdough Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Sourdough Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 2220 Sourdough Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Sourdough Rd does offer parking.
Does 2220 Sourdough Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Sourdough Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Sourdough Rd have a pool?
No, 2220 Sourdough Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Sourdough Rd have accessible units?
No, 2220 Sourdough Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Sourdough Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Sourdough Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Sourdough Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Sourdough Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
