2220 Sourdough Rd Available 08/05/20 2220 Sourdough Road - 4 bed, 2 bath, unit minutes to MSU. The large living room features a gas fireplace. Master bedroom has a private bath with large walk-in closet. There are three large additional bedrooms, two of them have walk-in closets. This unit also has a 3 car garage for parking or storage. There is a required PDLW that is and additional $15/month. Water, sewer & lawn care are paid, Washer & Dryer in unit, No Smoking and No Pets (this includes all caged animals and fish).



