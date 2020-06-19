All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B

2220 East Baxter Lane · (406) 586-0585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 - 2220#6 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries. The condos are equipped with radiant floor heat to keep those utility bills at an all time low and are concrete construction keeping the noise level to the absolute minimum. Each condo comes with all appliances, including washers and dryers, a single detached garage, and a single parking spot. COLORS AND BRANDS OF APPLIANCES MAY VARY. DOGS IN 1ST FLOOR UNITS ONLY SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY. NO CATS. A comprehensive video walk-through is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPP3ZPYvisI and please feel free to contact Gallatin Creeks to Peaks Property Management, LLC. at info@creekstopeaksrentals.com or 406-586-0585 for more information.

Gallatin Creeks to Peaks Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Property Management Company
www.creekstopeaksrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4129675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B have any available units?
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B currently offering any rent specials?
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B pet-friendly?
No, 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B offer parking?
Yes, 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B does offer parking.
Does 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B have a pool?
No, 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B does not have a pool.
Does 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B have accessible units?
No, 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B does not have units with air conditioning.
