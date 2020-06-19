2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B

Amenities

2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries. The condos are equipped with radiant floor heat to keep those utility bills at an all time low and are concrete construction keeping the noise level to the absolute minimum. Each condo comes with all appliances, including washers and dryers, a single detached garage, and a single parking spot. COLORS AND BRANDS OF APPLIANCES MAY VARY. DOGS IN 1ST FLOOR UNITS ONLY SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY. NO CATS. A comprehensive video walk-through is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPP3ZPYvisI and please feel free to contact Gallatin Creeks to Peaks Property Management, LLC. at info@creekstopeaksrentals.com or 406-586-0585 for more information.



Gallatin Creeks to Peaks Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Property Management Company

www.creekstopeaksrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



