Amenities

new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

1121 SOUTH CEDARVIEW DR. Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME IN AN OLDER SUBDIVISION WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING AND FENCED YARD - BRAND NEW HOME CUSTOM BUILT IN AN OLDER SUBDIVISION BY HOSPITAL WITH LOTS OF MATURE LANDSCAPING AND A LOT OF CHARACTER. LARGE MASTER W/ BATH, SHOWER HIS/HERS WALK IN CLOSET. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GAS F/P. LARGE GARAGE AND A NEWLY LANDSCAPED YARD WITH FENCE. NO PETS /NO SMOKING.

LOOKING FOR LONG TERM QUALIFIED RENTERS.Please contact Gallatin Creeks to Peaks Property Management at 406-586-0585 or info@creekstopeaksrentals.com for more information regarding the unit or our rental process. For the most updated listing information, please visit creekstopeaksrentals.com.



Gallatin Creeks to Peaks Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Property Management Company



(RLNE5067398)