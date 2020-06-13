Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Billings, MT

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
West End
10 Units Available
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$905
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1316 sqft
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
Heights
13 Units Available
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$830
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1240 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Heights
4 Units Available
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
1248 Custer Ave
1248 Custer Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1888 sqft
1248 Custer Ave Available 07/30/20 GREAT 4-BEDROOM HOME, CENTRAL LOCATION!!! - 4-bedroom, 1 3/4 bath West End home! *New furnace and central A/C! *Attached single garage *NO smoking *No cats.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6247 Gray Hawk Way
6247 Gray Hawk Way, Billings, MT
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
3910 sqft
6247 Gray Hawk Way Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st!!! Gorgeous 6 bedroom home on the West End! - Come see this beautiful home inside and out with 3,910 square feet of luxury before it's gone! On the first floor you will find a formal dining

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
1141 29th Street West
1141 29th Street West, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2138 sqft
Back on the Market!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a great area. Close to Trinity School. Fenced back yard with central air and RV parking. Pets are welcome, does add $35 to the rent per month per pet with a bigger deposit. 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Downtown Core
1 Unit Available
215 N. 23rd St.
215 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$850
1774 sqft
Located in convenient downtown location, this home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room in the basement with non-egress window, 1 bath, washer/dryer hook-ups, fenced yard, 1 car garage. Owner will allow 1 small dog under 25 lbs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Terry
1 Unit Available
703 North 32nd St - 4
703 N 32nd St, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Nice large 2 bdrm apartment near downtown with a bonus room that can be dining room or another bdrm. New floors, New paint, New bathroom, LED lighting, storage unit and lots of fun shelving. Small dogs ok. Hot water heat is paid along with water.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Downtown Core
1 Unit Available
205 North 23rd St - 2
205 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
Downtown apartment with living area and bath on the main floor with large bedroom upstairs. Home is within 2 blocks of 3 breweries, live jazz and restaurants. Downtown night life within walking distance! Hospitals, MSUB and airport all close.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Heights
1 Unit Available
172 W Antelope Trail
172 Antelope Trail West, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1728 sqft
This is a newer beautiful 3 bdm 1 3/4 bath duplex. It has newer appliances, a lovely loft, master suite on the main level, 2 car garage, central air, and main floor laundry room. There is fenced yard with underground sprinklers.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Heights
1 Unit Available
622 Oakmont #2
622 Oakmont Road, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$875
1120 sqft
This is a nice 2 bdm 1.5 bath condo in a great heights location. It has built in A/C units, laundry hook-ups, water paid, and electric baseboard heat. It has a small fenced area in back with a larger common yard area taken care of by the HOA.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Downtown Core
1 Unit Available
2405 9th Ave North
2405 9th Avenue North, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Large two bedroom apartment downtown. Walking distance to hospitals and parks. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. One room would fit, king bed. Living room is oversized with skylight for natural lighting. Large bathroom with lots of counter space.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Heights
1 Unit Available
842 Governors
842 Governors Blvd, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2668 sqft
5 Bedroom House with 2 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home in Billings Heights Wonderful home features 5 generous bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room with built in cabinets, breakfast room with

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
North Elevation
1 Unit Available
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Terry
1 Unit Available
44 Alderson Avenue
44 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house close to downtown!! - This nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Single garage and unfinished basement for extra storage. Nice yard on corner lot.

1 of 19

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Terry
1 Unit Available
828 Avenue F
828 Avenue F, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2944 sqft
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Billings

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1702 Dickie Road - 5
1702 Dickie Road, Lockwood, MT
2 Bedrooms
$650
600 sqft
NEW PRICE!!! Newly remodeled 2 bdrm, 1 bath mobile in Lockwood. New flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and freshly painted throughout. Give us a call for a viewing. 248-6453 Tenants pay gas, electric and garbage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Billings, MT

Finding an apartment in Billings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

