137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Southaven, MS

Finding an apartment in Southaven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5447 Remington Cove
5447 Remington Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1207 sqft
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent.

1 Unit Available
7706 Iris Cove
7706 Iris Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
7808 Idlebrook Cove
7808 Idlebrook Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING! - THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATHS, DINING ROOM, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, NICE COVE LOT! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING! (RLNE3205215)

1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
Results within 1 mile of Southaven
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 Unit Available
7077 Foxhall
7077 Foxhall Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Section 8 is accepted! Must provide your own refrigerator, washer and dryer! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

Whitehaven View
1 Unit Available
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Southaven
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$460
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$520
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$545
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Parkway Village
2 Units Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Red Oaks
1 Unit Available
4783 Childs Drive
4783 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1268 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. This home boasts beautiful finishes including granite countertops and new appliances.

Auburn Ridge
1 Unit Available
4714 Gloria Road
4714 Gloria Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1876 sqft
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL...1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!* To tour this property at your convenience visit Rently.com to complete the quick registration. To apply, visit https://brandywinehomes.appfolio.

Westhaven
1 Unit Available
530 Delta Rd (Westhaven)
530 Delta Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 Unit Available
3368 E Rosita Cir
3368 East Rosita Circle, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1154 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Walker Homes Community Association
1 Unit Available
3203 Winslow Rd (South Memphis)
3203 Winslow Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$685
768 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Barton Heights
1 Unit Available
82 E Biscayne Rd (South)
82 East Biscayne Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$805
1475 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 Unit Available
3095 Forest Glen Dr
3095 Forest Glen Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Available Now!!!!!! - Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the heart of Horn Lake. It has beautiful flooring, lots of cabinet and counter space, fresh paint and neutral paint colors throughout that are sure to go with any decoration.

Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
3035 Ashwood St.
3035 Ashwood Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1915 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming Soon!!! Apply Today!! - This home interior features 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Spacious living room with fireplace, den area and sun room. The exterior includes 2-car carport, storage room and covered porch.

1 Unit Available
5134 Karen Drive
5134 Karen Drive, Horn Lake, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
5134 Karen Drive Available 06/20/20 Renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent! Coming Available Mid to Late June! - More pics to come! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
3152 Mackham
3152 Mackham Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1274 sqft
Coming Soon!!! Apply Today!! - This home features 3 bedrooms/1.5 baths, kitchen, living room and dining room. The exterior includes a spacious backyard and carport. Pet Friendly(see application for breed restrictions). APPLY TODAY AT WWW.PRAGERPM.

1 Unit Available
5066 Cromwell
5066 Cromwell Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$965
1587 sqft
Coming Soon!!! Apply Today!! - This homes features 3 bedrooms/2 baths, kitchen, and spacious living room. The exterior includes a 2-car carport and fenced backyard. Pet Friendly (Please see application for breed restrictions) Apply Today at WWW.
City Guide for Southaven, MS

"All the houses were the same; no mansions, no slums, no country clubs. All the families were middle class, and they were producing children at a steady pace." - John Grisham on early Southaven

Don't bother agonizing over why they called this city Southaven when it's located in the northern part of Mississippi. Okay, in case you can't sleep over this misnomer, we're letting you in on the secret it's located south of Whitehaven, Tennessee; thus, the name. Misnomer aside, the city got its start as a planned suburb to serve the wiles of its glitzy neighbor, Memphis. Joke's on them since this little burb has grown to become the third largest city in Mississippi with a population of approximately 48,000. And before you go thinking it took a century before this suburb got to where it is now, think again. The change happened much more quickly than that - think years. Now think: if it only took around 20 years for Southaven to triple its population and double its land area, what do you think is in store for this still growing, vibrant city? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Southaven, MS

Finding an apartment in Southaven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

