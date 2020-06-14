137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Southaven, MS
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 3
"All the houses were the same; no mansions, no slums, no country clubs. All the families were middle class, and they were producing children at a steady pace." - John Grisham on early Southaven
Don't bother agonizing over why they called this city Southaven when it's located in the northern part of Mississippi. Okay, in case you can't sleep over this misnomer, we're letting you in on the secret it's located south of Whitehaven, Tennessee; thus, the name. Misnomer aside, the city got its start as a planned suburb to serve the wiles of its glitzy neighbor, Memphis. Joke's on them since this little burb has grown to become the third largest city in Mississippi with a population of approximately 48,000. And before you go thinking it took a century before this suburb got to where it is now, think again. The change happened much more quickly than that - think years. Now think: if it only took around 20 years for Southaven to triple its population and double its land area, what do you think is in store for this still growing, vibrant city? See more
Finding an apartment in Southaven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.