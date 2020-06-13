Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Southaven, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4306 Genevieve Drive
4306 Genevieve Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2023 sqft
This home offers master bedroom and salon bath down with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs, with formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room open to the great room. The great room has a gas fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5447 Remington Cove
5447 Remington Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1207 sqft
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5729 Deer Ridge Drive
5729 Deer Ridge Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1792 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/329717 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
5716 Hunters Chase Drive
5716 Hunters Chase Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1805 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME. THE GREAT ROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH VAULTED CEILING AND A CORNER GAS FIREPLACE. THE KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE PLUS A WRAP AROUND BAR THAT LOOKS INTO THE GREAT ROOM.

1 of 29

Last updated December 7 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
Results within 1 mile of Southaven
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4728 Bobo Place
4728 Bobo Place, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2732 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328676 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan. One story Hm. W/ expandable for storage.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 11:49pm
Whitehaven View
1 Unit Available
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Southaven
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$545
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Parkway Village
2 Units Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
3035 Ashwood St.
3035 Ashwood Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1915 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming Soon!!! Apply Today!! - This home interior features 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Spacious living room with fireplace, den area and sun room. The exterior includes 2-car carport, storage room and covered porch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4921 Graham Lake Drive
4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1850 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
3238 Kenland Drive
3238 Kenland Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
3238 Kenland Dr. - Turn key ready + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home - Charming 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads into the large living room area with lovely hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Southaven
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
23 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$949
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Richwood
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Louis Place
1 Unit Available
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
953 sqft
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Hickory Hill
18 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$630
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
City Guide for Southaven, MS

"All the houses were the same; no mansions, no slums, no country clubs. All the families were middle class, and they were producing children at a steady pace." - John Grisham on early Southaven

Don't bother agonizing over why they called this city Southaven when it's located in the northern part of Mississippi. Okay, in case you can't sleep over this misnomer, we're letting you in on the secret it's located south of Whitehaven, Tennessee; thus, the name. Misnomer aside, the city got its start as a planned suburb to serve the wiles of its glitzy neighbor, Memphis. Joke's on them since this little burb has grown to become the third largest city in Mississippi with a population of approximately 48,000. And before you go thinking it took a century before this suburb got to where it is now, think again. The change happened much more quickly than that - think years. Now think: if it only took around 20 years for Southaven to triple its population and double its land area, what do you think is in store for this still growing, vibrant city? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Southaven, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Southaven renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

