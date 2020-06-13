71 Apartments for rent in Southaven, MS with balcony
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 2
"All the houses were the same; no mansions, no slums, no country clubs. All the families were middle class, and they were producing children at a steady pace." - John Grisham on early Southaven
Don't bother agonizing over why they called this city Southaven when it's located in the northern part of Mississippi. Okay, in case you can't sleep over this misnomer, we're letting you in on the secret it's located south of Whitehaven, Tennessee; thus, the name. Misnomer aside, the city got its start as a planned suburb to serve the wiles of its glitzy neighbor, Memphis. Joke's on them since this little burb has grown to become the third largest city in Mississippi with a population of approximately 48,000. And before you go thinking it took a century before this suburb got to where it is now, think again. The change happened much more quickly than that - think years. Now think: if it only took around 20 years for Southaven to triple its population and double its land area, what do you think is in store for this still growing, vibrant city? See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Southaven renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.