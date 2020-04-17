All apartments in Southaven
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:24 PM

8082 Whitebrook

8082 Whitebrook Drive · (866) 560-4436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS 38671

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8082 Whitebrook · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
hot tub
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining. Spa like bathroom with tub, toilet and subway tile all the way to the ceiling. Laminate floor in the living room, hall and one of the bedrooms. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Neutral carpet in the other two bedrooms. Covered front porch and covered back patio. Single carport, and a huge 24'x 24' wire workshop/garage in the back with overhead door, walk-through door and pulley system. Carport with extra parking pad.
No Smokers please, Pets OK with owner approval. The owner(s) of this property may be a licensed agent/broker in the state of Mississippi.

(RLNE5123435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8082 Whitebrook have any available units?
8082 Whitebrook has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8082 Whitebrook have?
Some of 8082 Whitebrook's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8082 Whitebrook currently offering any rent specials?
8082 Whitebrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8082 Whitebrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 8082 Whitebrook is pet friendly.
Does 8082 Whitebrook offer parking?
Yes, 8082 Whitebrook does offer parking.
Does 8082 Whitebrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8082 Whitebrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8082 Whitebrook have a pool?
No, 8082 Whitebrook does not have a pool.
Does 8082 Whitebrook have accessible units?
No, 8082 Whitebrook does not have accessible units.
Does 8082 Whitebrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8082 Whitebrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 8082 Whitebrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 8082 Whitebrook does not have units with air conditioning.
