8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining. Spa like bathroom with tub, toilet and subway tile all the way to the ceiling. Laminate floor in the living room, hall and one of the bedrooms. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Neutral carpet in the other two bedrooms. Covered front porch and covered back patio. Single carport, and a huge 24'x 24' wire workshop/garage in the back with overhead door, walk-through door and pulley system. Carport with extra parking pad.

No Smokers please, Pets OK with owner approval. The owner(s) of this property may be a licensed agent/broker in the state of Mississippi.



