7706 Iris Cove

Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.



***Our website is fully up-to-date, if you are seeing this property on another website other than northmshomes.com, it is no longer available.***



Rental Requirements:

~Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount

~We do not require a specific credit score, but will review auto loan payment history, any past judgments for eviction, as well

as any past record of bankruptcy when making a decision.



Our Rental Application Process:

~24-48 Business Hours. We will contact you via email or phone after your application has been processed. Yes, you must complete a rental application prior to scheduling a viewing.

~Everyone financially responsible on the lease must complete a separate application.

~We cannot guarantee how long a home will be available. All deposits are first-come first-serve, **upon application

approval.** We cannot hold a home without deposit paid.



More Information about this Property:

~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are not included

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities

~One-time pet fee of $250 due at move-in

~Tenants are responsible for obtaining renters insurance upon move-in



Muddy Waters Realty, LLC

Savannah Haire

Realtor Associate

Licensed in Mississippi

Office 662-536-3068 Ext 1



