7706 Iris Cove
7706 Iris Cove

7706 Iris Cove · (662) 536-3068 ext. 1
Location

7706 Iris Cove, Southaven, MS 38671

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7706 Iris Cove · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

***Our website is fully up-to-date, if you are seeing this property on another website other than northmshomes.com, it is no longer available.***

Rental Requirements:
~Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount
~We do not require a specific credit score, but will review auto loan payment history, any past judgments for eviction, as well
as any past record of bankruptcy when making a decision.

Our Rental Application Process:
~24-48 Business Hours. We will contact you via email or phone after your application has been processed. Yes, you must complete a rental application prior to scheduling a viewing.
~Everyone financially responsible on the lease must complete a separate application.
~We cannot guarantee how long a home will be available. All deposits are first-come first-serve, **upon application
approval.** We cannot hold a home without deposit paid.

More Information about this Property:
~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are not included
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities
~One-time pet fee of $250 due at move-in
~Tenants are responsible for obtaining renters insurance upon move-in

Muddy Waters Realty, LLC
Savannah Haire
Realtor Associate
Licensed in Mississippi
Office 662-536-3068 Ext 1

(RLNE5503035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

