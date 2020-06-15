All apartments in Southaven
Find more places like 5729 Deer Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southaven, MS
/
5729 Deer Ridge Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:56 PM

5729 Deer Ridge Drive

5729 Deer Ridge Drive · (901) 283-4806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southaven
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5729 Deer Ridge Drive, Southaven, MS 38672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/329717 to view more pictures of this property. Southaven - Desoto Central School District - Open Floor Plan! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Great Room with Corner Gas Fireplace, Dining Room and Eat-in Kitchen. Appliances Include: Refrigerator, Self-Clean Electric Range, Dishwasher and Disposal. Master Bath features Double Vanity with Knee Space and 2 Sinks, Cultured Marble Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower. 2 Car Garage, Covered Back Porch and Open Patio. Wood Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Sorry, NO PETS,. MUST QUALIFY. Available NOW with an Approved Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 Deer Ridge Drive have any available units?
5729 Deer Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5729 Deer Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5729 Deer Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5729 Deer Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Deer Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Deer Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5729 Deer Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southaven.
Does 5729 Deer Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5729 Deer Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 5729 Deer Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 Deer Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Deer Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5729 Deer Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5729 Deer Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5729 Deer Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Deer Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5729 Deer Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5729 Deer Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5729 Deer Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5729 Deer Ridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southaven 2 BedroomsSouthaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Southaven 3 BedroomsSouthaven Apartments with Parking
Southaven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Lakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity