5729 Deer Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/329717 to view more pictures of this property. Southaven - Desoto Central School District - Open Floor Plan! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Great Room with Corner Gas Fireplace, Dining Room and Eat-in Kitchen. Appliances Include: Refrigerator, Self-Clean Electric Range, Dishwasher and Disposal. Master Bath features Double Vanity with Knee Space and 2 Sinks, Cultured Marble Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower. 2 Car Garage, Covered Back Porch and Open Patio. Wood Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Sorry, NO PETS,. MUST QUALIFY. Available NOW with an Approved Application.