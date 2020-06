Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home offers master bedroom and salon bath down with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs, with formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room open to the great room. The great room has a gas fireplace. The flooring in this home is awesome! There is also a powder room for your guest. The back yard has a wooden fence and patio. Also has a side load 2 car garage. All of this and conveniently located in a great school district. What more could you ask for? Call to view this one before it's gone.