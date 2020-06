Amenities

Now Leasing A Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Flex Room In Olive Branch - Now leasing a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with flex room in Olive Branch.



Controlled access community, please call for viewing instructions.



Gated Community

Access To Salt Water Pool

Free Lawn Service

Newly Renovated

Single Story/One Level

Spacious Open Floor Plan

Granite Countertops

Wood Flooring In All Common Areas and In Master Bedroom

New Carpet

Designer Paint

Full Kitchen Appliance Package with Refrigerator

Open Kitchen

Large Living Room

Large Master Bedroom

Flex Room With Large Windows

Private Fenced Patio

2 Car Garage



Tour this home today! Schedule a self-viewing by going to our website at www.meridianpropertymanagement.com



Call us today for more information. 901-244-4453 Ex 3



Please note that applicant's who have placed a block on his or credit report and or if the applicant's identity and or social security number report as unverifiable the application will not be processed. In such cases the application will be denied. The applicant is welcome to re-apply once he or she has addressed and rectified the issue with the credit bureau.



(RLNE4790837)