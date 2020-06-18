All apartments in Madison
413 Brentwood Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

413 Brentwood Dr

413 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 Brentwood Drive, Madison, MS 39110

Amenities

3/2 For Rent in Madison - Now available for rent, this home in North Place has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and new flooring. You'll love the large back deck and the fenced backyard! It is three bedrooms and two baths and also features a two-car garage. This property is located near Highway 51 in Madison and is great for commuters, with I-55 being only a few minutes away. The neighborhood is great and this home is located in the Madison School District!

The monthly rent is $1600 with a security deposit of $1600. Minimum lease term of 12 months.
If you would like to schedule a showing, you must first complete an application on our website: www.trihelm.com and we will contact you afterwards. You are able to pay for the application fee after you've viewed the home, but you must complete an application first.

(RLNE5805898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Brentwood Dr have any available units?
413 Brentwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, MS.
What amenities does 413 Brentwood Dr have?
Some of 413 Brentwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Brentwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
413 Brentwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Brentwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Brentwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 413 Brentwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 413 Brentwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 413 Brentwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Brentwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Brentwood Dr have a pool?
No, 413 Brentwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 413 Brentwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 413 Brentwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Brentwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Brentwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Brentwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Brentwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
