413 Brentwood Dr

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3/2 For Rent in Madison - Now available for rent, this home in North Place has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and new flooring. You'll love the large back deck and the fenced backyard! It is three bedrooms and two baths and also features a two-car garage. This property is located near Highway 51 in Madison and is great for commuters, with I-55 being only a few minutes away. The neighborhood is great and this home is located in the Madison School District!



The monthly rent is $1600 with a security deposit of $1600. Minimum lease term of 12 months.

If you would like to schedule a showing, you must first complete an application on our website: www.trihelm.com and we will contact you afterwards. You are able to pay for the application fee after you've viewed the home, but you must complete an application first.



