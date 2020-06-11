227 HERITAGE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home is in the heart of Madison and is now available for rent. This adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, kitchen, pantry, master downstairs, two bedrooms and bath upstairs, nice deck and a large backyard.