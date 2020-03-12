All apartments in Jackson
Siegel Suites - Jackson
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

Siegel Suites - Jackson

616 Briarwood Drive · (601) 866-8119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS 39211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio · Avail. now

$733

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 286 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$863

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Call Us! Move In Today!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.05 ***

Apartment Features & Amenities:
Studio and one-bedroom apartments
Furnished and unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit Ok
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options*
Full bath
Kitchenette (coming soon)
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included with apartment
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!
Sparkling swimming pool
Laundry facilities
Easy freeway access
Nearby shopping and dining

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites

616 Briarwood Dr, Jackson, MS 39211

Apartment Home Features

- Sparkling pool
- Clean laundry facility
- Pet/Dog Friendly
- Storage Units
- Upgraded Wi-Fi
- Close to shopping and more!

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE4630285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Jackson have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Jackson has 2 units available starting at $733 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Jackson have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Jackson's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Jackson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Jackson is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - Jackson offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Jackson does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Jackson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Jackson have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Jackson has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Jackson have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Jackson have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Jackson does not have units with dishwashers.
