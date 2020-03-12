Siegel Suites - Jackson

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated pool

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.05 ***



Apartment Features & Amenities:

Studio and one-bedroom apartments

Furnished and unfurnished apartments

Pet/dog friendly apartments

Bad Credit Ok

No long-term lease required

Weekly or monthly payment options*

Full bath

Kitchenette (coming soon)

Free premium cable TV

Free utilities included with apartment

Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Sparkling swimming pool

Laundry facilities

Easy freeway access

Nearby shopping and dining



Additional Information:

Siegel Suites



616 Briarwood Dr, Jackson, MS 39211



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4630285)