Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer. Located right off of N State St, it is great for commuters, students, and medical professionals.

The monthly rent is $1000 with a security deposit of $1000. Minimum lease term of 12 months.



If you'd like to schedule a showing, you must complete an application on our website: www.trihelm.com - once completed our Leasing Agent will contact you to arrange a time to view the home. You are able to pay for the application fee after you've viewed the home by selecting the "Skip-Fee" option on the application. An applicaiton MUST be completed before viewing the property.



This house is sure to go quickly, so don't miss out!



(RLNE4713773)