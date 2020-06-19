All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 3332 Northview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson, MS
/
3332 Northview Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3332 Northview Dr

3332 Northview Drive · (601) 707-5196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jackson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS 39216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3332 Northview Dr · Avail. Jul 6

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer. Located right off of N State St, it is great for commuters, students, and medical professionals.
The monthly rent is $1000 with a security deposit of $1000. Minimum lease term of 12 months.

If you'd like to schedule a showing, you must complete an application on our website: www.trihelm.com - once completed our Leasing Agent will contact you to arrange a time to view the home. You are able to pay for the application fee after you've viewed the home by selecting the "Skip-Fee" option on the application. An applicaiton MUST be completed before viewing the property.

This house is sure to go quickly, so don't miss out!

(RLNE4713773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 Northview Dr have any available units?
3332 Northview Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 3332 Northview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3332 Northview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 Northview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3332 Northview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3332 Northview Dr offer parking?
No, 3332 Northview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3332 Northview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 Northview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 Northview Dr have a pool?
No, 3332 Northview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3332 Northview Dr have accessible units?
No, 3332 Northview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 Northview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3332 Northview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3332 Northview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3332 Northview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3332 Northview Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd
Jackson, MS 39211
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St
Jackson, MS 39209
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr
Jackson, MS 39212
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd
Jackson, MS 39212
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St
Jackson, MS 39209
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy
Jackson, MS 39211

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 Bedrooms
Jackson 3 BedroomsJackson Dog Friendly Apartments
Jackson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ridgeland, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MS
Flowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity