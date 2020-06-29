All apartments in Jackson
22 River Run Dr.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

22 River Run Dr.

22 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22 River Run Drive, Jackson, MS 39211

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Please be advised, this home is occupied. Do not disturb the tenants.

This unit does not come with a washer and dryer. It does have hook-ups.

Unit is available on 8/1/2020.

This one won't last long, it never does.

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Northeast Jackson! Stove, and refrigerator stay with home! Stove and refrigerator are all included.

HUD vouchers are not accepted at this house.

How to lease a house from JXN Housing:

JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:

1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.

2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2.

3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)

4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.

5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent) and schedule a time to come in. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.

Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 River Run Dr. have any available units?
22 River Run Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 River Run Dr. have?
Some of 22 River Run Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 River Run Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
22 River Run Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 River Run Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 22 River Run Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 22 River Run Dr. offer parking?
No, 22 River Run Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 22 River Run Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 River Run Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 River Run Dr. have a pool?
No, 22 River Run Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 22 River Run Dr. have accessible units?
No, 22 River Run Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 River Run Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 River Run Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
