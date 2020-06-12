/
2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulfport, MS
Last updated June 9 at 03:11pm
2 Units Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$869
1098 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15238 Parkwood Dr N Apt D
15238 Parkwood Drive North, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
Two story town home that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, fenced yard, and washer/dryer hook ups.Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. PRM, Inc. 1447 E. Pass Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1
4605 Michigan Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
763 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath apartments ready for move in. The new owner is completing upgrades to the interiors and will be doing an overhaul to the exteriors as well.
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 Lawler Ave - 1
200 Lawler Ave, Long Beach, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Nice 2BR, 1 BA apartment in Long Beach. Close to down town shopping, restaurants, USM Gulf Park campus.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
18147 Allen Rd
18147 Allen Rd, Long Beach, MS
2 Bedrooms
$700
710 sqft
Remodeled, hook up laundry, storage room, water included, pets case by case only. Listing agent related to owner.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Last updated June 12 at 07:49am
North Biloxi
7 Units Available
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
169 Briarfield Avenue
169 Briarfield Avenue, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
139 Mc Donnell Avenue
139 McDonnell Ave, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
It is walking distance to the beautiful Biloxi Beaches. Its located minutes to shopping malls and great restaurants with some of the best seafood the Gulf coast has to offer! Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
Results within 10 miles of Gulfport
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4030 Suzanne Dr
4030 Suzanne Drive, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
150000 sqft
LARGE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 15000 sq. ft. metal building coming available soon! This property includes two offices, 2 (1/2) baths, and a break room. The lot size is 200x152.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
11263 Gorenflo Rd
11263 Gorenflo Road, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
954 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Located near Promenade Shopping Center, food and entertainment; yet situated in a quiet neighborhood. Swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen on site for unwinding after work or school.