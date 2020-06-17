118 Ben Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool table media room internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool table internet access media room

Improved & Spacious Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 178281



NEW ZILLOW 3D WALK THROUGH OF HOME.

-New kitchen sink

-New additional attic insulation

-New paint

-New exterior security cameras

-Tile floor, keeps home cool in summer

-Premium fixtures

-Additional improvements planned!



Spacious open layout from the front door to the back second family room. This second living room measures 525 square feet, large enough for a pool table and then some. Located in a neighborhood road with low traffic and good neighbors. Comes with Simply Safe security system, monitored and linked to City of Gulfport first responders.



Laundry room with washer and dryer utility connections, extra space for storage. There is also a washer and dryer available for purchase.



Walk to Bel-Aire Elementary School in 10 minutes and just a little further to the movies theater, restaurants, and stores at the Crossroads Shopping Center.



Harrison County Taxes and service fees separate (i.e. cable/internet, animals, security monitoring)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178281

Property Id 178281



(RLNE5642638)