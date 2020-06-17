All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 118 Ben Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, MS
/
118 Ben Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

118 Ben Dr

118 Ben Drive · (704) 419-3537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

118 Ben Drive, Gulfport, MS 39503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool table
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool table
internet access
media room
Improved & Spacious Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 178281

NEW ZILLOW 3D WALK THROUGH OF HOME.
-New kitchen sink
-New additional attic insulation
-New paint
-New exterior security cameras
-Tile floor, keeps home cool in summer
-Premium fixtures
-Additional improvements planned!

Spacious open layout from the front door to the back second family room. This second living room measures 525 square feet, large enough for a pool table and then some. Located in a neighborhood road with low traffic and good neighbors. Comes with Simply Safe security system, monitored and linked to City of Gulfport first responders.

Laundry room with washer and dryer utility connections, extra space for storage. There is also a washer and dryer available for purchase.

Walk to Bel-Aire Elementary School in 10 minutes and just a little further to the movies theater, restaurants, and stores at the Crossroads Shopping Center.

Harrison County Taxes and service fees separate (i.e. cable/internet, animals, security monitoring)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178281
Property Id 178281

(RLNE5642638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Ben Dr have any available units?
118 Ben Dr has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Ben Dr have?
Some of 118 Ben Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Ben Dr currently offering any rent specials?
118 Ben Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Ben Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Ben Dr is pet friendly.
Does 118 Ben Dr offer parking?
No, 118 Ben Dr does not offer parking.
Does 118 Ben Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Ben Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Ben Dr have a pool?
No, 118 Ben Dr does not have a pool.
Does 118 Ben Dr have accessible units?
No, 118 Ben Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Ben Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Ben Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Ben Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Ben Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 118 Ben Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd
Gulfport, MS 39503

Similar Pages

Gulfport 2 BedroomsGulfport Apartments with Parking
Gulfport Cheap PlacesGulfport Dog Friendly Apartments
Gulfport Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAHattiesburg, MSBiloxi, MSSlidell, LAPascagoula, MSGautier, MS
Gulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MSMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MSEden Isle, LA
Long Beach, MSOcean Springs, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MSGulf Park Estates, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity