Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Flowood, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$870
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Last updated June 12 at 07:55am
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$940
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 Pelican Way
404 Pelican Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great 3 bed 2 bath in Barnett Bend!!! - You won't want to miss out on this house! New flooring throughout. Comes with a refrigerator and washer/dryer. Fully fenced in back yard with a nice patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Gladeview Place
301 Gladeview Place, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2096 sqft
Great 4 bed 3 bath for rent in Brandon! - This lovely home is now available for rent in Hidden Hills. Conveniently located off of Lakeland Drive or Spillway Road, it is great for commuters. It sits on a large corner lot and backs up to water.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1998 Lincolnshire Blvd
1998 Lincolnshire Boulevard, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1438 sqft
Three bedroom two bath in Blackthorne Subdivision 1,431 sq ft Built in 2005 Split plan with front and back porches Gas log fireplace Separate shower in master bathroom 2 car garage Partially fenced backyard Deposit is equal to one month's

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
214 Foxboro
214 Foxboro Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1224 sqft
Stylish 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath brick home in Northeast Jackson (39211). Ceiling fans. Tile floor in Kitchen. Laundry area. Storage room. Fenced back yard with patio for cookouts and entertaining. Convenient to schools, shopping and transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
204 CROSSCREEK DR
204 Crosscreek Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Literally like brand new... fresh paint and new flooring throughout! 2 car attached garage, private patio, fully fenced back yard that backs up to a tree line for even more privacy... this one won't last long.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
206 HUMMINGBIRD CV
206 Hummingbird Cove, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath on quiet cul-de-sac in Barnett Bend of Brandon! HUGE living area with fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Dining combo that opens up to the spacious kitchen with refrigerator, and lots of counter/cabinet space.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
921 MORNINGSIDE ST
921 Morningside Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Charming craftsman style cottage. Ceilings are at 10' high. Heart pine floors. Extra room for office/sitting area. Fenced back yard. Washer/dryer connections. Great front porch

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
227 ASHTON WAY
227 Ashton Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3D Virtual Tour Available - Please be sure to click the virtual tour link.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
10 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
23 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$905
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
27 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
22 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
$937
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$951
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Flowood, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Flowood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

