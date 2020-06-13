/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Flowood, MS
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Flowood
$
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
$
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,258
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,010
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1305 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
1 Unit Available
Willow Point
759 Glencross Dr, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Willow Point in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 10 miles of Flowood
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Contact for Availability
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$987
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!
