209 Spanish Oak Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:50 PM

209 Spanish Oak Drive

209 Spanish Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

209 Spanish Oak Drive, Clinton, MS 39056

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Homes in the Jackson, MS area are currently accepting Section 8 Vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Spanish Oak Drive have any available units?
209 Spanish Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MS.
Is 209 Spanish Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Spanish Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Spanish Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Spanish Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 209 Spanish Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 209 Spanish Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 209 Spanish Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Spanish Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Spanish Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Spanish Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Spanish Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Spanish Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Spanish Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Spanish Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Spanish Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Spanish Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
