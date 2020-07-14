All apartments in Byram
Bradford Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Bradford Place

100 Byram Dr · (601) 207-9428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS 39272

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1-1

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

1x1-2

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x2-1

$905

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

2x2-2

$1,055

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3x2-1

$992

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

3x2-2

$1,142

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bradford Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $150 based on credit.
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Can not be over 35 lbs. Nor can dogs be any aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Each apartment is allowed 2 parking spaces.
Storage Details: There is additional on the patio of every apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bradford Place have any available units?
Bradford Place offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $805, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $905, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $992. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Bradford Place have?
Some of Bradford Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bradford Place currently offering any rent specials?
Bradford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bradford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Bradford Place is pet friendly.
Does Bradford Place offer parking?
Yes, Bradford Place offers parking.
Does Bradford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bradford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bradford Place have a pool?
Yes, Bradford Place has a pool.
Does Bradford Place have accessible units?
Yes, Bradford Place has accessible units.
Does Bradford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bradford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Bradford Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bradford Place has units with air conditioning.

