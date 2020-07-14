Bradford Place.

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $150 based on credit.
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Can not be over 35 lbs. Nor can dogs be any aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Each apartment is allowed 2 parking spaces.
Storage Details: There is additional on the patio of every apartment.