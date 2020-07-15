Completely Renovated apartment located right behind Wright City High. The entire community has been renovated and brought to a new high quality place to call home. Everything in the home is new starting with the beautiful bathroom and the granite counter tops. The home has been completely rewired with a brand new HVAC. A brand new laundry area is being built with high quality machines. The community is under new management and looking for tenants that want a safe complete. Come by and take a look today! Please visit the website to see the tenant criteria and Pet Policy for the newly renovated Broadstone Apartments. PollardPropertiesLLC.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 have any available units?
5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wright City, MO.
What amenities does 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 have?
Some of 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5 has units with air conditioning.