5 Westwood Villages Drive Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Completely Renovated apartment located right behind Wright City High. The entire community has been renovated and brought to a new high quality place to call home. Everything in the home is new starting with the beautiful bathroom and the granite counter tops. The home has been completely rewired with a brand new HVAC. A brand new laundry area is being built with high quality machines. The community is under new management and looking for tenants that want a safe complete. Come by and take a look today!

