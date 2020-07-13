263 Apartments for rent in Woodson Terrace, MO with parking

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4405 Woodson
4405 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$2,000
1260 sqft
Great location for auto servicing. Take advantage of the hotel/motel, office and airport traffic.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4409 Woodson
4409 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$4,000
8000 sqft
The property is just south of the St Louis International Airport. A great opportunity to place your business here- taking advantage of the airport, hotel/motel and office traffic.
Results within 1 mile of Woodson Terrace
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$788
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
St. John
3582 Gordon Avenue
3582 Gordon Avenue, St. John, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
983 sqft
Wonderful house in St. John! Freshly painted and updated through out! Must see!
Results within 5 miles of Woodson Terrace
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$962
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$870
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$605
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
990 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Olivette
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Verified

1 of 129

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
University City
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
18 Units Available
University City
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,434
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1404 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
$
26 Units Available
Clayton
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,940
1635 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
University City
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Overland
San Rafael Townhomes
8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
805 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
University City
Bel-Aire Apts
8326 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
Located on 10 wooded acres in the heart of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Centrally located, only 5 minutes from Lambert Airport and Clayton, just minutes from Washington University and Forest Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
10 Units Available
Berkeley
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodson Terrace, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodson Terrace apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

