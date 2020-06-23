All apartments in Wentzville
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:21 PM

502 South Linn Ave Unit B

502 South Linn Avenue · (314) 690-8561
Location

502 South Linn Avenue, Wentzville, MO 63385

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated apartment in a quite neighborhood of Historic Wentzville. Enormous 2 bedroom 1 bath units with brand new, top of the line finishes, including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This is the upstairs unit, and includes a very large master bedroom. The location doesn't get much better, only a short walk from historic downtown Wentzville while still on a quite street. Brand new washer and dryer included. This wont last long, so get your application in today.
Beautifully Renovated Duplex in the Heart of Historic Wentzville

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 South Linn Ave Unit B have any available units?
502 South Linn Ave Unit B has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 South Linn Ave Unit B have?
Some of 502 South Linn Ave Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 South Linn Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
502 South Linn Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 South Linn Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 South Linn Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 502 South Linn Ave Unit B offer parking?
No, 502 South Linn Ave Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 502 South Linn Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 South Linn Ave Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 South Linn Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 502 South Linn Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 502 South Linn Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 502 South Linn Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 502 South Linn Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 South Linn Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 South Linn Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 South Linn Ave Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
