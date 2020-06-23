502 South Linn Ave Unit B

Amenities
Completely Renovated apartment in a quite neighborhood of Historic Wentzville. Enormous 2 bedroom 1 bath units with brand new, top of the line finishes, including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This is the upstairs unit, and includes a very large master bedroom. The location doesn't get much better, only a short walk from historic downtown Wentzville while still on a quite street. Brand new washer and dryer included. This wont last long, so get your application in today.
Beautifully Renovated Duplex in the Heart of Historic Wentzville