Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Weldon Spring, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weldon Spring apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Results within 1 mile of Weldon Spring

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 04:13pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands
801 Glencorse Drive
801 Glencorse Drive, St. Peters, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2165 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 3.5; Square footage: 2165; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $2000.00; IMRID24514

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1832 Piedmont Ct
1832 Piedmont Cir, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1130 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters. Open floor plan, warm wood flooring throughout the main living areas.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1606 sqft
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Weldon Spring
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$943
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$972
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
20 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$941
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$935
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
8 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2 Amber Ridge Court
2 Amber Ridge Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1396 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
214 Saravalle Drive
214 Saravalle Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1012 sqft
Main Floor Garden Condo - So Cute!! - This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath main floor corner garden condo in Bella Vista is sure to please! Bright, airy and open floor plan with plenty of features. Newer carpet and paint.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7420 Mexico Road
7420 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1721 sqft
This home has been totally renovated starting from the floors up. All new kitchen cabinets and plumbing. a new range/oven, dishwasher and microwave will be installed for Lessee.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Sunny Meadows Estates
1 Chris Court
1 Chris Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
This beautiful ranch style home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the main level. The corner lot offers mature trees and flower beds. Master bedroom offers his and her closets and private bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
60 Gailwood Drive
60 Gailwood Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$742
3850 sqft
Beautiful office space in great area with high traffic on Jungermann Rd. 742 sf +/- of open area with a private bathroom is available for YOU NOW! Lease rate is only $12.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
801 Tamerton
801 Tamerton Place, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3331 Eagles Hill
3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2292 Highland Hill
2292 Highland Hill Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Perfectly located 2 bed, 1 bath unit. Unit is all electric with private washer/dryer hook ups located in the downstairs storage locker. This 888 sqft unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, access to subdivision pool, and free trash service.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1232 Jungermann Road
1232 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,890
6480 sqft
Unit 1232 is a 1,620 sf main level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Weldon Spring, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weldon Spring apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

