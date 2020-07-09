All apartments in Webb City
1314 Matthew Circle
1314 Matthew Circle

1314 Matthew Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Matthew Circle, Webb City, MO 64870

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6 Years old. Open floor plan. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. His & Her sinks and closets in master bath. Great neighborhood. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

