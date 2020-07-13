Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Webb City, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Webb City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
714 W 12th St
714 W 12th St, Webb City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
PRICE REDUCED This is a well taken care of 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex close to shopping in Webb City with off street parking. We do background checks and credit checks with an application fee. Household income must exceed 3x rent.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 S. Jefferson
1412 Jefferson Street, Webb City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1025 sqft
1412 S. Jefferson Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home w/ Covered Parking - NEW LVP HARDWOOD FLOORS & FRESHLY PAINTED One block East of S. Madison & just South of 171. Approximately 1025 sq. ft.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
5 Units Available
Northpark Apartments
3502 Newman Rd, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
$620
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
855 sqft
Northpark Apartments in Joplin, MO offers multiple floor plans, superior amenities, convenient location, and affordable monthly rent plans for qualifying low-income families and individuals. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE392180)
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2920 E 15th Street
2920 East 15th Street, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom/2 bath home featuring all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen has island/eat at bar, covered back porch, washer/dryer hookups, privacy fenced back yard, and 2 car attached garage. All electric.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1111 S Wisconsin
1111 Wisconsin Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$645
2 Bedroom 1 Bath house Ready December 1st! - 2 Bedroom 1 bath house. New carpet, new paint. New central heat and air! All electric. Off street parking. This house is located near 3 miles of walking/running tracks.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Acres
202 Split Rail Drive
202 Split Rail Drive, Jasper County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1582 sqft
For Rent- 5 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom home, split level. Kitchen has cambria quarts countertops, 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement. The house has a large back deck and a storage shed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1308 S Sergeant
1308 South Sergeant Avenue, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
1350 sqft
Rent-To-Own!! 3 Bed/1 Bath home. This house has brand new vinyl siding, new energy efficient windows, new central HVAC, new Electrical, new exterior doors, new insulation, partly new drywall and new garage door.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
808 Roosevelt
808 Roosevelt Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$585
1000 sqft
Darling Home Near West 7th street Walmart - $585 rent $585 deposit 2 bedroom 1 bath home near 7th street Wal-Mart. This home has a stove, refrigerator and 1 car garage. Call Susan 417-540-4751 or Lisa 417-437-2060 (RLNE5635761)

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
126 Pearl Avenue
126 S Pearl Ave, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
625 sqft
Duplex located in the heart of Joplin. 1 bed/1 bath. Monthly rent is $500 and deposit is $450. No pets, owner pays water, sewer, trash, mowing.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1827 S Pennsylvania Avenue
1827 Pennsylvania Ave, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1373 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom/2 bath home featuring all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, eat at bar, covered front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and attached 2 car garage. All electric.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
9 Units Available
Victorian Courtyard Apartments
410 West Fir Road, Carthage, MO
1 Bedroom
$580
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
845 sqft
Welcome home to the finest apartment living in Carthage. 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans are available at this beautiful community. All electric with water, trash and sewer paid. Great location with shopping near by.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
12704 Birch Drive
12704 Birch Drive, Newton County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2194 sqft
For Lease 3 bed/3 bath in Diamond Schools. 12 month lease subject to affiliation. Pets $275 non-refundable pet fee, $15 application fee for each adult occupant,

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1826 Cleveland Court
1826 Cleveland Court, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
For lease, not for sale. Non-smokers only. No pets allowed. 12 mo. lease w/$800 deposit. Call LA for application. Subject to acceptable credit report. Available 08/01/20.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Webb City, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Webb City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

