jasper county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:21 AM
37 Apartments for rent in Jasper County, MO📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
6 Units Available
Northpark Apartments
3502 Newman Rd, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
$620
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
855 sqft
Northpark Apartments in Joplin, MO offers multiple floor plans, superior amenities, convenient location, and affordable monthly rent plans for qualifying low-income families and individuals. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE392180)
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
7 Units Available
Victorian Courtyard Apartments
410 West Fir Road, Carthage, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
845 sqft
Welcome home to the finest apartment living in Carthage. 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans are available at this beautiful community. All electric with water, trash and sewer paid. Great location with shopping near by.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2523 Bird Avenue
2523 Bird Ave, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1060 sqft
Newer all brick home close to medical school. Open floor plan.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2324 W 23rd Street
2324 West 23rd Street, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1210 sqft
For Lease, not for sale. 12 Month lease with $700 deposit. Call LA for application. Subject to acceptable credit report. No smoking. One small pet considered with an additional $250 refundable deposit. Available Immediately.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
920 W 2nd Street
920 West 2nd Street, Webb City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1325 sqft
2 beds, 1 bath Webb City home. 2 car detached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2327 S Harlem
2327 South Harlem Avenue, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1160 sqft
Home available August 6th. Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Medical School and Cunningham Park. Open-floor plan and great location. Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Owner-Agent. Small pet may be considered with pet fee.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1818 S Kentucky Street
1818 Kentucky Ave, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
Rent is $1195 per month. $1195 security deposit. Lawn service provided at no additional cost. Pets considered case-by-case. If pet is approved a pet fee will apply. ALL occupants 18 years of age and over must complete a rental application.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1826 Cleveland Court
1826 Cleveland Court, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
For lease, not for sale. Non-smokers only. No pets allowed. 12 mo. lease w/$800 deposit. Call LA for application. Subject to acceptable credit report. Available 08/01/20.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1827 S Pennsylvania Avenue
1827 Pennsylvania Ave, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1373 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom/2 bath home featuring all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, eat at bar, covered front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and attached 2 car garage. All electric.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
701 S Sergeant
701 Sergeant Avenue, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with water, gas, sewer, and trash included! No smoking. Pets considered. Tenants subject to credit approval. Each applicant over 18 yrs of age for application and $35 application fee.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
719 S Main Street
719 South Main Street, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
All utilities included, luxurious lofts, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and top of the line security.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2920 E 15th Street
2920 East 15th Street, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom/2 bath home featuring all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen has island/eat at bar, covered back porch, washer/dryer hookups, privacy fenced back yard, and 2 car attached garage. All electric.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
126 Pearl Avenue
126 S Pearl Ave, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
625 sqft
Duplex located in the heart of Joplin. 1 bed/1 bath. Monthly rent is $500 and deposit is $450. No pets, owner pays water, sewer, trash, mowing.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Acres
202 Split Rail Drive
202 Split Rail Drive, Jasper County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1582 sqft
For Rent- 5 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom home, split level. Kitchen has cambria quarts countertops, 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement. The house has a large back deck and a storage shed.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 S Wisconsin
1111 Wisconsin Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$645
2 Bedroom 1 Bath house Ready December 1st! - 2 Bedroom 1 bath house. New carpet, new paint. New central heat and air! All electric. Off street parking. This house is located near 3 miles of walking/running tracks.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1308 S Sergeant
1308 South Sergeant Avenue, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
1350 sqft
Rent-To-Own!! 3 Bed/1 Bath home. This house has brand new vinyl siding, new energy efficient windows, new central HVAC, new Electrical, new exterior doors, new insulation, partly new drywall and new garage door.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
808 Roosevelt
808 Roosevelt Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$585
1000 sqft
Darling Home Near West 7th street Walmart - $585 rent $585 deposit 2 bedroom 1 bath home near 7th street Wal-Mart. This home has a stove, refrigerator and 1 car garage. Call Susan 417-540-4751 or Lisa 417-437-2060 (RLNE5635761)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
714 W 12th St
714 W 12th St, Webb City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
PRICE REDUCED This is a well taken care of 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex close to shopping in Webb City with off street parking. We do background checks and credit checks with an application fee. Household income must exceed 3x rent.
Results within 1 mile of Jasper County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
621 W 33rd Street
621 West 33rd Street, Joplin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
For lease, not for sale, 12 month lease with $700 deposit. Call LA for application. Subject to acceptable credit report. No pets, no smoking. Family room wall unit for heating/cooling. Close to hospitals.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2124 E 32nd Ct
2124 E 32nd Ct, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE ON 9-1-2020 Nice executive 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex on the south side of Joplin just 1 block from 32nd St. Lawn care included. NO PETS OR SMOKING. We do back ground checks and credit checks.
Results within 5 miles of Jasper County
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
420 Free Kings Highway
420 S Free King Hwy, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. All utilities are included except electric, the tenant pays electric. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Newly remodeled and freshly new painted apartment, nice hardwood flooring throughout the apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Jasper County
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
801 West 3rd Street
801 West 3rd Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home completely remodeled two years ago! Property includes a refrigerator, stove, stack-able washer/dryer and microwave. Also, has a privacy fenced in back yard and storage shed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2017 South Elm Street
2017 South Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
800 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment in walking distance to PSU. Plenty of parking available for tenants. Property is also on a monthly pest control spraying for tenants convenience. Pet friendly with additional $25 per month.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 E. Ford St
102 East Ford Avenue, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
102 E. Ford St Available 08/05/20 4 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Located in Pittsburg, KS this large 4 bedroom 2 bath house is across the street from the PSU Campus! Complete with oven, range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jasper County area include Drury University, Evangel University, Ozarks Technical Community College, Missouri Southern State University, and Missouri State University-Springfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Springfield, Bentonville, Rogers, Joplin, and Nixa have apartments for rent.