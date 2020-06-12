/
20 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, KS📍
1 Unit Available
1707 S. Walnut
1707 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
1707 S. Walnut Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application by appointment.
1 Unit Available
705 W. 7th St.
705 West 7th Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
705 W. 7th St. Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice big 4 bedroom home in nice neighborhood - Currently occupied - Showings with approved application and appointment only. . Remodeled really nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
1 Unit Available
1004 E. 10th
1004 East 10th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
1004 E. 10th Available 07/10/20 PRE LEASE - cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage - OCCUPIED - we will show to approved applicants by appointment only with PPE. Newly remodeled. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage.
1 Unit Available
102 E. Ford St
102 East Ford Avenue, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,270
1362 sqft
102 E. Ford St Available 08/05/20 4 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Located in Pittsburg, KS this large 4 bedroom 2 bath house is across the street from the PSU Campus! Complete with oven, range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal.
1 Unit Available
206 W 1st
206 West 1st Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
206 W 1st Available 06/15/20 PRE - LEASE - 2 bedroom 1 bath home - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application and appointment. Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with fantastic kitchen. Refrigerator and Stove hookups for your washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
1004 S. Smelter
1004 South Smelter Street, Pittsburg, KS
1 Bedroom
$425
1004 S. Smelter Available 06/22/20 PRE-LEASE Cozy 1 bedroom house near PSU. - Occupied - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
1 Unit Available
706 N Elm
706 North Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
706 N Elm Available 07/15/20 PRE LEASING - 4 bedroom 2 bath house with off street parking. - Occupied property - will show to approved applicants by appointment only and with PPE. Lovely wood working through out the house and nice yard.
1 Unit Available
801 W. 3rd St.
801 West 3rd Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
801 W. 3rd St. Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE - Very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with privacy fence backyard and shed - OCCUPIED- Will show with approved application and appointment. Very nice 3 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
410 North Warren Street
410 North Warren Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1100 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house, comes with refrigerator, Gas stove and 2 car detached garage. New carpet, flooring, paint nice size living room. No section 8 or HUD.
1 Unit Available
420 Free Kings Highway
420 S Free King Hwy, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. All utilities are included except electric, the tenant pays electric. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Newly remodeled and freshly new painted apartment, nice hardwood flooring throughout the apartments.
1 Unit Available
2021 South Elm Street
2021 S Elm St, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
Will show to approved applicants by appointment only. PPE required. Sutton Place Apartments are in walking distance to PSU! These nice units are all 2 bedroom 1 bath. Pet friendly depending on size and type.
1 Unit Available
2017 South Elm Street
2017 South Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
PRE-LEASING AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH- only approve applicant do showings Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment in walking distance to PSU. Plenty of parking available for tenants.
1 Unit Available
1717 South Walnut Street
1717 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home, comes with refrigerator, gas stove. Walking distance to PSU!! Beautiful hard wood flooring through out the home, nice size bedrooms. This property can not be Section 8 or HUD. Small pet with approval for Pro X.
1 Unit Available
106 East Euclid Street
106 East Euclid Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with shed and fenced in yard. Property includes a refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer. Pet friendly with an additional $150 non-refundable fee and $25 per month. Max of 2 pets.
1 Unit Available
1910 JF Kennedy
1910 John F Kennedy Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - LEASE NOW WHILE THEY LAST - Occupied, we will show to approved applicant by appointment.
1 Unit Available
418 W. 9th St.
418 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for $600.00 - Cute and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large living room and second living space. Includes a detached garage, large back deck and unfinished basement..
1 Unit Available
114 W. Washington
114 West Washington Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
114 W. Washington Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bath home with carport and garage - OCCUPIED - WILL SHOW TO APPROVED APPLICANTS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath.
1 Unit Available
619 W Forest
619 West Forest Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
PRE-LEASE Nice 2 bed 1 bath home with huge shed and garage - OCCUPIED - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home, Includes refrigerator and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg
1 Unit Available
301 Granby
301 E Granby St, Frontenac, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
900 sqft
301 Granby Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath in walking distance to Frontenac School - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application and appointment Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school.
1 Unit Available
110 South Cherokee Street
110 South Cherokee Street, Frontenac, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Nice home on quiet street in Frontenac, KS. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large yard and basement. Pet friendly with additional $25 monthly fee per pet per month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pittsburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $740.
Some of the colleges located in the Pittsburg area include Missouri Southern State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pittsburg from include Joplin, Fort Scott, and Webb City.