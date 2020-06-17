426 West Front Street

Amenities

Incredible opportunity for your business! 1950-3900 sqft available in sought after Downtown Washington. Located directly on front street with ample public parking and stunning riverfront view! Beautiful historic building with tons of character, exposed brick, amazing architecture, and a lovely private courtyard with great views of Front Street and the Missouri River. In the past years this building has served as a variety of businesses such as, a tavern called the “Powerhouse”, a machine shop, a photography studio, office space for a book business, and most a famously its name sake, the “Tibbe Power Company”. Owned by Anton Tibbe and designed by famous architect, Theadore Link. Some of Link’s work includes St. Louis Union Station and Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. This rare opportunity to be part of the Tibbe Building and Downtown Washington will not last long! Call us today for more information, and to discuss the possibilities! Perfect location for Winery, Pub, restaurant, and more!