All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 426 West Front Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, MO
/
426 West Front Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

426 West Front Street

426 West Front Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

426 West Front Street, Washington, MO 63090

Amenities

parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Incredible opportunity for your business! 1950-3900 sqft available in sought after Downtown Washington. Located directly on front street with ample public parking and stunning riverfront view! Beautiful historic building with tons of character, exposed brick, amazing architecture, and a lovely private courtyard with great views of Front Street and the Missouri River. In the past years this building has served as a variety of businesses such as, a tavern called the “Powerhouse”, a machine shop, a photography studio, office space for a book business, and most a famously its name sake, the “Tibbe Power Company”. Owned by Anton Tibbe and designed by famous architect, Theadore Link. Some of Link’s work includes St. Louis Union Station and Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. This rare opportunity to be part of the Tibbe Building and Downtown Washington will not last long! Call us today for more information, and to discuss the possibilities! Perfect location for Winery, Pub, restaurant, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 West Front Street have any available units?
426 West Front Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, MO.
Is 426 West Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
426 West Front Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 West Front Street pet-friendly?
No, 426 West Front Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 426 West Front Street offer parking?
Yes, 426 West Front Street does offer parking.
Does 426 West Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 West Front Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 West Front Street have a pool?
No, 426 West Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 426 West Front Street have accessible units?
No, 426 West Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 426 West Front Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 West Front Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 West Front Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 West Front Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOFerguson, MOSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOUnion, MOWentzville, MOWildwood, MOWeldon Spring, MOCottleville, MOEllisville, MO
Valley Park, MOFenton, MODes Peres, MOBridgeton, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOCrestwood, MOOlivette, MOOverland, MOConcord, MORock Hill, MOFestus, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical CollegeSt. Louis College of Pharmacy
Saint Louis Community College